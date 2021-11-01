Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.66 million and a PE ratio of -6.85.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $9,650,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 226.8% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 188,115 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

