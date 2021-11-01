Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VGII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

