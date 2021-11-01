VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of VirnetX worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:VHC opened at $3.85 on Monday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

VirnetX Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

