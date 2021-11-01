Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

VSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.