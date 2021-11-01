Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra by 34.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,908 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 288,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Vistra by 66.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,015,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.59 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

