Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.