Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €285.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €194.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

