Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $46.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

VOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,945. The firm has a market cap of $611.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

