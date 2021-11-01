VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $288,700.10 and $19.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

