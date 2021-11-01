VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,500 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the September 30th total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail analytics technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; and VSBLTY Vector, a facial detection software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

