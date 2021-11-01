VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VSE by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

