VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. VSE has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $57.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $705.71 million, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

