Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 8.9%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.64. 19,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,401,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vuzix by 1,176.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 47.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 140,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.