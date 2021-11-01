Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys 242,924 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 242,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $54.07. 885,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,201. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.