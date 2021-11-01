Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is ($0.36). Wayfair reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.78.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $252.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,239. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.21. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.