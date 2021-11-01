Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.85

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 2510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

