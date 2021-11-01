Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $11.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE PBF opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.77. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

