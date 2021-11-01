Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 98.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 15,654.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

