WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Market Cap of $766.33 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00010025 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $766.33 million and approximately $82.56 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 111.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00075244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,922.86 or 0.99829456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.12 or 0.06975996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022439 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

