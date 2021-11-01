Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOWL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

HOWL opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,381,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

