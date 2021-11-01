Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the second quarter worth $385,000.

WIA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 35,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,755. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

