Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 546,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $254.82 million, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

