Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $62.00 at UBS Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.68.

Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $141,533,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $43,324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

