Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.68.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Western Digital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

