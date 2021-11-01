Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 51,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,576,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

WPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $645.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

