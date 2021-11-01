Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 51,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,576,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
WPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $645.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 2.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
