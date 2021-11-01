WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $14.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84. WH Group has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

