Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.