WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in October

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $319.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $213,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

