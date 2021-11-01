Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,848. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after acquiring an additional 841,676 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $117,530,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,750,000 after acquiring an additional 509,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,932,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.