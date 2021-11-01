WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,176 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $32,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.65. 36,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

