WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.20

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.20 and last traded at $126.17, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

