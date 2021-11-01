WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,562,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,670,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,731,000 after buying an additional 735,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,963,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,168,000 after buying an additional 608,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,724,000 after buying an additional 402,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after buying an additional 262,148 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DGRW opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

