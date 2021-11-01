Woodcoin Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $682,492.49 and approximately $71,600.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,028.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07111550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00316790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.00964079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00087909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00443107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00270763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

