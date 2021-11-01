Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. Worldline has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

