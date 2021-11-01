WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,030 at Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on WPP in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 985.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 976.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

