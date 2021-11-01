Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WH. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

WH opened at $84.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

