X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lessened its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,700 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.