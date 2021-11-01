Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

