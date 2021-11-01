Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,408. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

