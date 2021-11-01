Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,408. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

