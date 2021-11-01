Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XBC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of XBC traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.86. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

