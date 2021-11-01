XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. XMax has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00221248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,351,185,294 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

