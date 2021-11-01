YGGDRASH Price Reaches $0.0004 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00223091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

