Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 180,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,417. Youdao has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

