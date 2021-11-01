Yum! Brands, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.