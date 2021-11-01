Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.90. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NYSE CPRI traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.56. 1,345,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Capri by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Capri by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

