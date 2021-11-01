Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. 28,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.