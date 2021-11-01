Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.34. 1,039,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,950. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

