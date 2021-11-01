Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.45 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $101.41 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

