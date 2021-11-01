Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

OXLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 28.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

