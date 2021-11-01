Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

